What to Watch 121122

Sunday, Dec. 11

A Very Merry MeTV Marathon

MeTV, beginning at 9am

More holiday episodes from beloved TV series spanning various decades are featured in today’s MeTV lineup, with entries from Saved by the Bell, The Flintstones, Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley and The Love Boat.

Miracle on 34th Street

AMC, 2:30pm

Catch a Classic!

This beloved Best Picture Oscar-nominated production has charmed audiences, critics and the Academy since its premiere in 1947, with its story (which earned an Original Story Oscar for Valentine Davies and a Screenplay Oscar for George Seaton) about a department store Santa Claus (Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Edmund Gwenn) who claims to be the real thing instantly propelling it into the “perennial holiday favorite” ranks alongside the likes of other classics like A Christmas Carol. A fun and touching mix of comedy, drama and Yuletide magic, the film also stars Maureen O’Hara, John Payne, Gene Lockhart and Natalie Wood in her most famous performance as a child star.

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix Final

NBC, 4pm

NBC has tape-delayed coverage of the ISU Grand Prix Final event from Torino, Italy.

White House Christmas 2022

HGTV, 6pm

See how they deck the halls at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. This annual special highlights the three-day White House transformation using impressive gingerbread creations, grand sparkling trees and other POTUS-caliber decorations.

A Christmas Prayer

TV One, 7pm

Original Film!

When the pastor of a small hometown church is accused of a vicious crime, his sullied past comes back to haunt him. He fights to prove his innocence and ultimately save his church, right before Christmas. Chad L. Coleman, Javen Lewis, Stan Shaw, Rolonda Rochelle, Robin “The Lady of Rage” Allen and Cree Davis star.

Santa’s Got Style

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

When department store executive Madison (Kathryn Davis) is charged with coming up with a fresh idea for the holiday season, she decides that instead of a classic Santa, this year they will hire a young Santa with lots of fashionable styles. But when she has difficulty finding the perfect model, her longtime best friend Ethan (Franco Lo Presti), who has been in love with her for years, throws on a beard and disguises himself as the Santa of her dreams.

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years

CBS, 8pm

The event celebrates its 100th year with this special featuring an all-star lineup of musical performances and the National Christmas Tree lighting in Washington, D.C.

Family Law

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

After Nina (Kelli Ogmundson) discovers she is not her father’s biological daughter, Abigail (Jewel Staite) traces a history of malpractice at the fertility clinic where Nina was conceived.

Dirty Jobs

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Mike Rowe returns for another season of his series that finds him getting down and dirty while shadowing the careers of unsung heroes.

The Holiday Sitter

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Sam (Jonathan Bennet), a workaholic bachelor, agrees to babysit his niece and nephew before the holidays while his sister (Chelsea Hobbs) is out of town. Completely out of his element, he eli

Related Media: