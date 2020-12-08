What to Watch 121320

Sunday, Dec. 13
The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs: “Joe Bob Saves Christmas”
AMC+
Celebrate the holidays in scary style with thisspecial double feature of holiday horrors hosted by the world’s foremost authority on drive-in cinema.
“The Walking Dead” Holiday Special
AMC+
Chris Hardwick hosts this hourlong special featuring The Walking Dead fan-favorite cast members from past and present, along with holiday-themed segments, all via video chat. Guests include executive producer and showrunner Angela Kangand cast members Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Khary Payton, Eleanor Matsuura, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy,Lauren Ridloff, Cooper Andrews,Emily Kinney, IronE Singletonand more. The special will include a performance of “Up on the Housetop” by Kinney; a parody of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” sung by Payton, Andrews, Matsuura and McClincy; and other festive moments throughout. There will also be the debut of an exclusive new table-read video from “Diverged,” one of six new episodes in the extended 10th season of The Walking Dead, which returns Feb. 28.
Meet Me in St. Louis
TCM, 4pm
Catch a Classic!
Early-1900s St. Louis and its World’s Fair is the setting for director Vincente Minnelli’s beloved 1944 musical adaptation of Sally Benson’s short stories. Judy Garland stars as Esther Smith, a young woman whose romance with the boy next door (Tom Drake) is endangered when her father announces the family is moving to New York. Margaret O’Brien and Mary Astor also star in this film that was nominated for four Oscars, including one for “The Trolley Song” — one of the famous Hugh Martin/Ralph Blane musical standards introduced by Garland in the film, along with “The Boy Next Door” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” She also memorably performs the film’s title tune.
A Charlie Brown Christmas
PBS and PBS Kids, 7:30pm
Your Peanuts viewing tradition will not be solely available on Apple TV+ this year. Thanks to a deal that can only be termed a Christmas miracle, PBS and PBS Kids will also air the heart-warmer about Chuck and his little tree that could.
The Top Ten Revealed: “’80s Ladies”
AXS TV, 8pm
This episode ranks the epic female musicians of the 1980s, iconic frontwomen who shaped a generation and defined musical styles. Rock experts like Lita Ford, Shar Jackson, Jeff Pilson and more weigh in on the countdown.
The 29th Annual Trumpet Awards
Bounce TV, 8pm
For the 29th year, the Trumpet Awards recognize the outstanding accomplishments of African Americans who have succeeded against great odds and inspired success in others. This year’s ceremony will honor individuals who have risen to fight social injustice for Black Americans. Honorees are supermodel Naomi Campbell, grown-ishand black-ishstar Yara Shahidi, voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, and 1968 Olympian and activist Tommie Smith. Presenters include music superstar Mariah Carey, Oscar-nominated director Lee Daniels, actor/activist Jesse Williams and activist Angela Davis, among others. The ceremony will feature musical performances from Busta Rhymes, Anthony Hamilton and more.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
CBS, 8pm
The longest-running holiday special in television history retur
