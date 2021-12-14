What to Watch 121921

Sunday, Dec. 19
Home Town: Ben’s Workshop
discovery+
Season Premiere!
Returning for its second season, this series features master woodworker Ben Napier as he shares his expertise in craftsmanship and carpentry with celebrity guests who help him build iconic wood projects at his workshop in Laurel, Mississippi.
1883
Paramount+; series premiere simulcast at 8pm on Paramount Network
New Series!
Yellowstone cocreator Taylor Sheridan created this prequel to the Kevin Costner-led hit that presents an origin story for how the Duttons first settled in Montana. The series follows the Dutton family in the 19th century as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. Sam Elliott stars as Shea Brennan, a tough-as-nails cowboy with immense sadness in his past, who has the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and who does not suffer fools. Real-life spouses Faith Hill and Tim McGraw portray James and Margaret Dutton, patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family. Billy Bob Thornton and Isabel May also star. The series premiere is simulcast this evening on Paramount Network; new episodes are available to stream Sundays on Paramount+.
A Very Merry MeTV
MeTV, beginning at 9am
Enjoy a day of holiday episodes from classic TV series like Saved by the Bell, The Flintstones, The Brady Bunch, Gilligan’s Island, M*A*S*H, The Love Boat and more.
The Sound of Music
ABC, 7pm
Catch a Classic!
Based on the great 1959 Rodgers and Hammerstein stage musical of the same name, this 1965 big-screen adaptation of The Sound of Music is a stand-alone classic in its own right. One of the finest movie musical dramas ever produced, the hugely entertaining and practically flawless film won five of the 10 Oscars for which it was nominated, including Best Picture and Best Director (Robert Wise). It’s filled with a nonstop string of iconic and hummable tunes like “Edelweiss,” “My Favorite Things,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” “The Lonely Goatherd” and “The Sound of Music,” and these songs are all big parts of why audiences made the movie a blockbuster that was, for a few years, the highest-grossing film of all time. The other big reasons The Sound of Music succeeds so effectively are the engaging performances from its terrific cast members, led by Best Actress Oscar nominee Julie Andrews, who plays Maria von Trapp in a story based on von Trapp’s memoir. In the late 1930s, Maria, a young novitiate, is sent by her convent to Austria to become a governess to the seven children of widowed naval officer Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer in the role that made him a film star). Maria brings love and music into the lives of the von Trapp family, even as the rise of Nazism in neighboring Germany begins to cast an ominous shadow. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Patti LaBelle’s Holiday Party
TV One, 7pm
In this hourlong special, music icon Patti LaBelle invites viewers over to her house for some great food, delicious desserts and her famous holiday punch. She’ll end the night on a high note with a little performance around the tree and piano.
Christmas Together
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
A woman (Anna Marie Dobbins) leaves New York for Los Angeles after a breakup and falls in love while renting the guest house o
