What to Watch 122020

Sunday, Dec. 20
College Football Playoff Selection Show
ESPN, 12pm Live
The final College Football Playoff rankings of the season are revealed today on ESPN, and we’ll know which four teams will be competing in the CFP semifinal games taking place Jan. 1. Hoping for a spot in the top four are Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Florida and Cincinnati.
The Andy Griffith Show
MeTV, 5pm
A three-hour block of classic sitcom Christmas episodes begins in the surprisingly festive jail of Sheriff Andy Taylor (Andy Griffith).
The Sound of Music
ABC, 7pm
Celebrate the Rodgers & Hammerstein cinematic treasure and Oscar-winning classic with popular favorites “Edelweiss,” “My Favorite Things,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” “The Lonely Goatherd” and “The Sound of Music.”
The Top Ten Revealed: “Songs About Your Ride”
AXS TV, 8pm
Season Finale!
Whether figuratively or literally, many classic tunes have been written and sung about sweet vehicles. This episodes counts down the best of them, as picked by rock experts Rikki Rockett, DJ Damage, Ahmet Zappa and others.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “Ten Ten, Twenty Twenty”
Bravo, 8pm
Porsha returns home from her second arrest in Kentucky and also reveals that she and Dennis have called it quits. Kenya offers Cynthia marital advice and juggles her fast track friendship with LaToya. Drew and Ralph agree to go to marriage counseling, while Cynthia and Mike disagree over when to host their dream wedding.
Empires of New York: “1987-90: Party’s Over”
CNBC, 8pm
When something seems too good to be true, it usually is. Black Monday hits, the market crashes and the great bull market of the ’80s goes down with it. New York, and indeed the country as a whole, are left with a brutal hangover — and the party is over for the Emperors of New York, as well. Indictments. Prison sentences. Ruinous debt. While some decide to play their best hand and escape with what they can, others continue to feel invincible — digging in their heels and getting ready for the fight of their lives.
Cross Country Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Original Film!
Former classmates Lina (Rachael Leigh Cook) and Max (Greyston Holt) are traveling home for the holidays, until a storm hits and they have to work together to make it home in time, no matter the mode of transportation.
American Monster: “Out of His Shell”
Investigation Discovery, 8pm
Doting parents Brett and Mona Wehde live a quiet life in sleepy rural Iowa raising their three children. When a new family arrives, relationships flourish, but behind closed doors a wicked plot is hatched that soon destroys life as they know it forever.
A Christmas Break
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
Schoolteacher Addison Tate (Cindy Sampson) wants this Christmas to be special for her kids, especially since the school board has decided that it will be the last, as the school will be closing. When Addison meets Danny (Steve Byers), a Hollywood actor who is home to reconnect with his roots, sparks fly, uniting the two to save the school from closing right before Christmas Eve.
Ice Airport Alaska: “50 Year Storm”
