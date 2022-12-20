What to Watch 122522

Sunday, Dec. 25

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Apple TV+

This short film based on Charlie Mackesy’s bestselling book and featuring the author’s distinctive illustrations, brought to life with hand-drawn animation, follows the poignant journey and unlikely friendship of a boy (voiced by Jude Coward Nicoll), a mole (Tom Hollander), a fox (Idris Elba) and a horse (Gabriel Byrne), who travel together as the boy searches for home.

The King’s Christmas Address

BritBox

King Charles III delivers the first Christmas address of his reign, speaking about the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his hopes for the future.

Mrs. Brown’s Boys Christmas Special 2022

BritBox

Celebrate the holiday season with the loudest, proudest mother in Ireland, who likes nothing more than meddling in the affairs of her friends and family. Mrs. Brown (Brendan O’Carroll) and her boys are ready to celebrate with the annual Christmas special based on the popular sitcom, which is often the most-watched British television event of the season.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

This new take on the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl with a vivid imagination (Alisha Weir), who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories while also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what’s right, she is met with miraculous results. Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough and Sindhu Vee costar.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Netflix

New Series!

Every story has a beginning, and this prequel miniseries set in an elven world 1,200 years before the events of the fantasy hit The Witcher reveals the untold history of the Continent. It explores the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal “Conjunction of the Spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one. Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh, Minnie Driver and Laurence O’Fuarain lead the cast.

The Original Yule Log

Antenna TV, beginning at 5am

Enjoy the crackling sounds of a cozy fireplace, accompanied by delightful tunes celebrating the season, in this five-hour broadcast of the original televised Yule Log, which first aired on New York’s WPIX beginning in 1966.

Christmas Marathon Concludes

TCM, beginning at 6am



Christmas MOVIES!

MOVIES!, beginning at 12pm

Catch a Classic!

Have a merry classic Christmas with a day full of beloved holiday-related films on MOVIES! and Turner Classic Movies.

TCM’s weeklong Christmas movie marathon wraps up today with a lineup featuring Star in the Night (1945), Little Women (1933), Babes in Toyland (1934), Love Finds Andy Hardy (1938), The Apartment (1960), The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942), Holiday Affair (1949) and In the Good Old Summertime (1949).

