What to Watch 122621

Sunday, Dec. 26
Insecure: The End
HBO Max; premieres on HBO Monday, Dec. 27, at 10pm
Ahead of tonight’s series finale of the award-winning Issa Rae-led HBO comedy Insecure, this documentary offers an intimate look, including interviews with the cast, at the making of the show’s final season and the cultural impact it has had. The special will premiere on HBO tomorrow night.
Letterkenny
Hulu
Season Premiere!
In Season 10 of the Canadian sitcom, McMurray (Dan Petronijevic) and Wayne (Jared Keeso) do some dickering, the Hicks attend a sausage party, the Hockey Players and Skids have a video game battle, the men of Letterkenny receive head-to-toe physicals … and that’s just for starters. All six episodes are available today.
Boxing Day Euro Trip
Smithsonian Channel, beginning at 6am
Including Aerial Britain, Inside the Tower of London and Inside the Factory.
Key Largo
TCM, 10am
Catch a Classic!
Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall made the last of their four memorable big-screen pairings together in this 1948 film noir classic directed by John Huston. Bogie plays disillusioned returning Army veteran Frank McCloud, who goes to the title island to visit the family of a man who died under his command in Italy during World War II. The family owns a hotel in Key Largo, and there Frank finds himself tangling with ruthless gangster Johnny Rocco (Edward G. Robinson) when the two of them and a few other visitors are trapped by a hurricane in the hotel. Lionel Barrymore and Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Claire Trevor also star.
Represent Our Voice: 2021: A Year in Review
TV One, 12pm
In this Represent Our Voice special hosted by journalist Karen Finney, the panel breaks down the year’s pivotal moments, including COVID-19, racial justice, politics and the economy, and how they’ve impacted the African American community.
The Real Murders of Orange County
Oxygen, 7pm
The true-crime series that chronicles evildoings in the coastal California enclave goes back to 1989, when three people were gunned down in a Newport Beach coin shop.
Home Town
HGTV, 8pm
Season Premiere!
In the season premiere, Ben and Erin Napier help their friend Jemarcus, an athlete, coach and mentor, find his first home. This project is a special one to the Napiers because they knew Jemarcus from Ben’s time as a youth minister. While Ben and Erin find two great houses that fit Jemarcus’ personal style, he must choose which property suits him best — a home with a big kitchen or one that’s brimming with Laurel craftsman charm. It will be a powerful and emotional reveal for this first-time homeowner.
Condor
EPIX, 9pm
Season Finale!
In Season 2’s penultimate episode, “The Greatest Hazard,” Joe (Max Irons) is out of options and forced to put those closest to him in the line of danger, while Mae (Kristen Hager) makes some demands of Reuel (Bob Balaban). Immediately following at a special time, the Season 2 finale, “Not Necessarily to Lose,” finds lives forever changed when all does not go as Joe (Max Irons) planned, and Kat (Isidora Goreshter) has to decide where her loyalties lie.
Holiday Wars: Champion Cake Off
Food Network, 9pm
Clash of the confectioners! Host Maneet Chauhan oversees the action when teams
Related Media: