What to Watch 122720

What to Watch 12/27/20
Sunday, Dec. 27
Swing Time
TCM, 1:15pm
Catch a Classic!
The famously fancy footwork of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers — choreographed by the legendary Hermes Pan — highlights this fun 1936 musical directed by George Stevens. Astaire plays “Lucky” Garnett, a roguish gambler/dancer who is challenged by his fiancée’s (Betty Furness) father to come up with $25,000 to prove he’s worthy of her hand. But after he falls in love with a dance instructor (Ginger Rogers), Lucky will do anything to keep from earning the bucks. Along with great dance numbers, the film also boasts a memorable score by composer Jerome Kern and lyricist Dorothy Fields, including the classic tunes “A Fine Romance,” “Never Gonna Dance,” “Pick Yourself Up” and “The Way You Look Tonight,” which won an Oscar for Best Original Song.
The Masked Dancer
FOX, 8pmET/5pmPT
New Series!
Comedian Craig Robinson hosts this twist on The Masked Singer where, instead, celebrities compete on the dance floor in elaborate costumes and are unmasked every week in front of a panel of judges, including Ken Jeong, Brian Austin Green, Paula Abdul and Ashley Tisdale.
The Outpost: “Where Death Lives”
The CW, 9pm
Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) learn painful truths about their relatives. Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) makes a heroic rescue and Yavalla’s (Jaye Griffiths) horde grows as the Outpost prepares for battle.
Restaurant Hustle 2020: All on the Line
Food Network, 9pm
Executive produced by Guy Fieri and shot in part by chefs Maneet Chauhan, Antonia Lofaso, Christian Petroni and Marcus Samuelsson, this fascinating doc explores COVID’s crippling effect on the restaurant biz and how the foodie community has come together to weather the pandemic.
A Winter Preview-Land
FOX, 9pm
Hosts Mayim Bialik and Craig Robinson preview their new FOX series plus returning shows from Prodigal Son to the 9-1-1s. Sounds winter-ful!
American Monster: “Plus-One”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm
When Melissa and Rob find love at a birthday BBQ, everything seems to have fallen into place. But as Rob works longer hours, Melissa is left with an uneasy feeling. When tensions flare, not even the happiest of proposals can save them from devastation.
On the Case With Paula Zahn: “When, Where and Who?”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm
When a 15-year-old girl vanishes from her front porch, police must uncover when she was last seen, where she might have been going and who would have wanted her dead.
Your Honor
Showtime, 10pm
When Emmy-winning character actress Margo Martindale shows up in a series, you know there’s going to be a shake-up. Tonight she debuts as tough Sen. Elizabeth Guthrie, who’s helping her widowed son-in-law, Judge Michael Desiato (Bryan Cranston), protect his teen son (Hunter Doohan) from a dangerous crime family.
Modern Family
USA Network, 11pm
Before 2020 winds down, enjoy three episodes’ worth of wintry and New Year’s antics with guest stars Kelsey Grammer, Fred Willard, Faith Prince and Billy Dee Williams.
Monday, Dec. 28
Morning Fables
TCM, beginning at 7am
