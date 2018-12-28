Energetic Nevada coach Jay Norvell — who has a Herm Edwards-like, own-the-room vibe about him — launched into full metaphor mode about halfway through a news conference Friday morning.
First, the second-year Wolf Pack coach compared Saturday’s Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl matchup against Arkansas State to a final exam. “It’s going to test us in every way,” Norvell said.
He then compared the game to … surfing.
“I don’t know if any of you people surf,” Norvell said. “We’ve got some West Coast kids that have. When you’re waiting for a wave to come in, you don’t wait for a small one. You wait for a challenging one. This is a challenge for us.”
There aren’t a lot of opportunities to surf around here. So we suggest another metaphor for the fourth Arizona Bowl:
Brunch.
Who doesn’t like brunch?
The game is set to kick off in prime brunch time: 11:15 a.m. It features a smorgasbord of storylines — a little bit of this and a little bit of that to satisfy every appetite.
Here’s a look at what’s on the menu at Arizona Stadium: