Every week throughout the season, we’ll take a look back at the Arizona Wildcats’ previous game after re-watching it via the TV broadcast. Here are five key takeaways from the UA’s season-ending 41-40 loss to Arizona State on Saturday:
1. DECISIONS, DECISIONS
Junior quarterback Khalil Tate has some big decisions to make this offseason. But we’re here to talk about different decisions — the ones Tate made against ASU.
Tate operated the offense beautifully in the first half, getting the ball out of his hands quickly at times and improvising when the situation called for it. The passing game wasn’t as crisp in the third quarter, in part because of drops. But Arizona still built a 40-21 lead, and Tate had three TD passes.
He made a poor decision on the interception in the fourth quarter. It was third-and-10, and the Wildcats were up by eight. They needed to get to their 35-yard line. Shawn Poindexter was uncovered at the 30. Tate either didn’t see him or decided it wasn’t the right throw to make. (We may never know for certain; Tate declined to discuss the play afterward.)
A dump-off, a scramble or even a throwaway would have been better than a turnover. On the fifth play of the final drive, J.J. Taylor was open underneath for a checkdown. Again, Tate chose to go elsewhere.
He rolled to his left and launched the ball a remarkable 71 yards downfield, just past a sprinting Shun Brown. Therein lies the challenge with Tate: He is a truly special athlete, blessed with sprinter’s speed and a fireballer’s arm. He believes he can make any throw, and often he can.
But there are times — for every quarterback — when the more prudent move is to take what the defense gives you. Tate still needs to learn that before he can move on to the next phase of his football career.
2. BETTER SAFE …
Or not. There’s no question that Arizona downshifted with 13:05 remaining, taking the play clock down and running the ball eight straight times — including twice on third-and-3, once on first-and-15 and once on second-and-12. (The latter preceded Tate’s interception.)
But there were other instances of overly conservative play-calling before and after that were just as damaging. On the last play of the first quarter, on third-and-8 from the ASU 45, offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone called for a direct snap to Taylor; that’s a run all the way.
Taylor gained 4 yards, and the Wildcats punted. In the second quarter, Arizona faced third-and-4 at the ASU 5. The play? An inside handoff to Gary Brightwell for no gain. The Wildcats settled for a field goal. Finally, on the final drive, Arizona faced third-and-10 from the ASU 31. Kevin Sumlin and his staff elected to run again.
Taylor gained 4 yards, setting up a 45-yard field goal — far from a gimme for any college kicker. Josh Pollack, who had made his first four tries, missed it wide right. Was a pass play fraught with more potential danger? Of course. A sack would’ve been a killer; an incomplete pass would’ve stopped the clock. But running — in that situation and all the ones described above — felt like conceding.
3. SENIOR SALUTE
Pollack’s UA career didn’t end the way he wanted it to. Not a single senior left Arizona Stadium feeling good about the outcome. But with time to reflect, the class can feel proud of its accomplishments, both team and personal.
Who would have thought Poindexter — a project when he arrived in Tucson — would tie the school single-season record for TD receptions? Poindexter proved tougher to cover than ASU counterpart N’Keal Harry on Saturday, catching six balls for 99 yards and drawing a pair of pass-interference penalties.
Fellow receivers Brown and Tony Ellison made all sorts of plays. Brown refused to be tackled on punt returns, and Ellison snared a pair of TD passes. Nose tackle Dereck Boles continued his second-half surge, repeatedly using his quick first step to burst through the ASU line and wreak havoc with fellow big man P.J. Johnson.
Both appeared to tire late, a result of playing too many snaps. Arizona clearly needs more players like them — and needs to trust them. Neither Johnson, a redshirt junior, nor senior cornerback Jace Whittaker, who missed all but one game because of injury, participated in the senior-day ceremony, a possible sign that they’re returning next season.
4. THIS TIME IT’S PERSONNEL
Each week we provide some notes on individual players, so here goes … The UA running game is in good hands with Taylor, sophomore Brightwell and freshman Darrius Smith. On just three carries that netted 12 yards, Smith displayed excellent patience and change of direction. … Redshirt-freshman receiver Stanley Berryhill III had a legitimate chance to catch Tate’s final pass in the end zone for what would have been the go-ahead touchdown; Berryhill will remember that and work to make sure he secures the ball next time. … Redshirt sophomore guard Michael Eletise did a better job of getting to the second level and striking his targets. … Sophomore linebacker Tony Fields II might have had his best game of the season, flying to the ball to disrupt plays. … Classmate Colin Schooler had a rare off day, in particular when matched up one-on-one with ASU quarterback Manny Wilkins in the open field. … Junior safety Tristan Cooper looked a lot like “Spur” predecessor Dane Cruikshank, defending the run and pass well. … Sophomore Troy Young showed he can play corner; the staff needs to decide which position is best for him and commit to that. … Junior safety Chacho Ulloa made plays in his first career start and showed he can be a useful rotation player.
5. THE AFTERMATH
This wasn’t the season anyone hoped for or envisioned. Injuries struck at key positions. Tate wasn’t quite himself for long stretches. The team no-showed on the road too many times. But nothing can be done about any of that now.
Sumlin already had moved on by Sunday, securing two verbal commitments and visiting recruit Jordan Morgan of Marana High School. Sumlin clearly recognizes the need for additional talent and depth, especially along the lines.
He is mining the junior-college ranks for much of it, hoping to find more immediate contributors like Johnson. At least two other areas will require Sumlin’s immediate attention: quarterback and staffing. Are all parties interested in Round 2 with Tate?
Has third-year defensive coordinator Marcel Yates run out of chances? Yates didn’t endear himself to the fanbase by mirroring the offense’s conservative approach down the stretch.
After Arizona took a 40-21 lead late in the third quarter, ASU called 21 passing plays, including two two-point attempts. The Wildcats sent two or three rushers at Wilkins 14 times.