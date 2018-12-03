Havrisik has the talent to be a pro. He has NFL leg strength, as evidenced by his 81.8 percent touchback rate — the ninth-best figure in the country entering championship weekend.
Havrisik won the placekicking job coming out of training camp but couldn’t keep it. He made only four of his first nine field-goal attempts, including three straight misses against Oregon State and USC.
Arizona turned to veteran Josh Pollack thereafter, and the senior performed well, making 13 of 16 attempts. (It’s a shame Pollack missed his last attempt, which would have won the Arizona State game; he had made 12 in a row prior to that 45-yard try.)
Pollack has used up his eligibility, so heading into 2019, the placekicker job is Havrisik’s to lose. Springer likely will add a preferred walk-on to compete with Havrisik, but he’ll be the heavy favorite.
Havrisik finished the season on a strong note, providing considerable reason for optimism that he can become a reliable weapon. After not attempting a field goal in a game for over a month, Havrisik was tasked with making 49- and 55-yarders against Colorado. He drilled them both, a testament to his leg strength and mental toughness.
Havrisik should enter the offseason feeling confident — yet also knowing that he needs to put in work to become more consistent. If he’s willing to do it, there’s no reason Havrisik can’t become one of the top kickers in the Pac-12 — or even the nation.