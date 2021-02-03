When and how God cares for us

In 1965, the Selma March was a political march organized and initiated by James Bevel, but was led by Martin Luther King, Jr., to help guarantee equal voting rights for America’s black citizens.
This march led to the signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. This march also inspired the 2015 movie entitled “Selma.”
In this movie, there was a scene in which a night march in Marion, Alabama, took place. Alabama state troopers intervened and began to assault the marchers. A group of protesters ran into a restaurant to hide, but troopers rushed in, beat and shot Jimmie Lee Jackson.
The next day, King meets with Cager Lee, Jackson’s grandfather, at the morgue. Cager Lee was crying as he is staring at his grandson’s lifeless body. King speaks first by saying, “Sir.” Mr. Lee turns around, sees King, and immediately stops crying. King grabs his hands, looks him in the eye, and says, “Mr. Lee, there are no words, but there is one thing that is certain, God was the first to cry for your boy.” Mr. Lee responds by saying, “Yes, I believe that.”
The phrase, “God was the first to cry for your boy” was so moving and soothing to my soul, I questioned myself as to why after 20 years of ministry, it never crossed my mind to utter such words to individuals in need of comforting. Therefore, I sought to find this phrase in Scripture because my charge is to speak as the oracles of God (1 Peter 4:11). The closest evidence I could find is John 11:35, “Jesus wept.” As a Christian, I believe that Jesus is God in the flesh (Isaiah 9:6 and Colossians 2:9) and it is He, in the context of John 11, who was deeply moved in His spirit, greatly troubled, and wept for Lazarus because He loved him.
As we look at the spiritual bankruptcy of humanity, the COVID-19 pandemic that still plagues this planet, the political division in this country, the violence that still targets citizens and protectors in our communities, and conflicts arising within many churches from critical church members and/or careless church leaders, then we can’t help but to wonder in such discouraging times, “Does God care?” John 11 will help us answer this question and a few more.
When and how does god care?
• God cares when we are ill. Therefore, He hears our pleas (John 11:1-4).
• God cares when we are fearful. Therefore, He reminds us of His love (John 11:5-8).
• God cares when we are misinformed. Therefore, He takes the time to educate (John 11:9-11).
• God cares when we die or when loved ones die. Therefore, He shows up to comfort (John 11:12-16).
• God cares when we are disappointed. Therefore, He reminds us who He is (John 11:17-27).
• God cares when we are hurting. Therefore, He still accepts our worship (John 11:28-32).
• God cares when we are confused. Therefore, He helps and weeps with us (John 11:33-37).
Clearly, God cares, yet the question we must ask ourselves is, “Do we care?” Do we care enough to roll away a stone that is keeping someone from the Savior (John 11:38-41)? Do we care enough to believe that God can still make a way out of “no way” (John 11:40)? Do we care enough to give thanks, even in the midst of our pain (John 11:41-42)? Do we care enough to “come to Christ” even when we are tied up in darkness and left for dead (John 11:43-44)? Do we care enough to unbind and set free a soul who is still seeking liberation in “the land of the free and the home of the brave” (John 11:44)?