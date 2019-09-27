This article is the second in a series to highlight seven homes (one villa and six single-family homes) featured in the 2019 SaddleBrooke Remodeled Home Tour held Sunday, April 7, 2019. The homes are presented in no particular order.
Each year, the SaddleBrooke Remodeled Home Tour Committee strives to present a variety of homes on its annual tour representing a range of home improvements from subtle renovations that enhance existing models to transformative, full-scale remodels. Mike and Sandy Gianotti’s Diego 1600 home represented the latter with a comprehensive remodel by Northwest Builders that altered the home’s interior so dramatically that the floor plan’s name now seems a misnomer.
Attracted to the home’s corner lot with its private, spacious backyard and luxurious 45’ lap pool, the couple purchased the home in 2003 to house Sandy’s mother who sought an escape from Oregon’s cold climate. While Sandy’s mom was contemplating downsizing to a low-maintenance villa in 2016, the Gianottis were planning their own move to Arizona. Ruling out a larger home with more land in the Tucson Foothills, which was commensurate replacement for their Bend home, the Gianottis opted to take on their third remodel and proceeded to act on their vision for expanding and improving the 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Diego.
With four adult children and six grandchildren under the age of 10, Mike and Sandy desired a home that would provide both the public expanse to enjoy family gatherings and private spaces for their kids to retreat. They also wanted to make their master bedroom and bathroom a more private sanctuary with increased closet space. Sandy credits her husband with most of the inspiration for the home’s new layout and both commend contractor James Widdows of Northwest Builders and Certified Kitchen & Bath Designer Carlie Korinek for helping bring their ideas to fruition.
With an accommodating deep lot, a backyard casita was a natural solution for some of their space needs. Selecting one of the larger plans the contractor offered, a 450 square-foot one-bedroom casita was built within a couple of months. Boasting the best mountain view of the property, the casita provided the couple a temporary residence during the demolition and reconstruction of the main house. From a family of engineers, Mike enjoyed the close oversite of both the main house project and new landscaping from his backyard vantage point. Eventually, the size and functionality of the casita would provide a destination for family, with plenty of space for both kids and grandkids.
In the main house, work began on expanding the entire south exterior wall by eight feet. This was accomplished by first pouring an exterior slab, then constructing exterior walls and extending the roofline. To provide matching tile to the new front roof addition, all tiles were removed from the back roof plane and replaced to provide cohesive front and rear planes. Finally, the existing interior walls were demolished to reveal 288 square-feet of additional space to the home’s kitchen and living room. The expansion allowed room for a front entry hall, with the formerly open living room enclosed by sliding pocket doors that allow the room to function as an extra bedroom during family holiday reunions. A variety of floor coverings were removed and replaced with a porcelain wood look plank tile, featuring a blend of taupe and beige hues, a pallet that Sandy felt would stand the test of time.
The most dramatic result of the home’s expansion was realized in its new kitchen. A definite showstopper, there is no hint of the prior kitchen’s footprint. Gone is the Diego’s distinctive wraparound breakfast bar-height counter. Now the kitchen is a large open space that flows seamlessly to form a great room with the adjoining family room. The stunning white kitchen is punctuated by pleasant pops of “Maritime”, a deep watery blue hue, on both the base of the massive 4’ x 8’ new island and the door of the new corner walk-in pantry. Eschewing the former island sink placement, Sandy requested that the new granite composite sink be placed beneath the new south-facing window. Both the new window and an additional French door leading from the kitchen to the patio and new outdoor kitchen add beautiful light to the space.
Working with designer Carlie, Sandy related her style preferences and ideas through magazine examples she’d collected. From her client’s inspiration, the designer mapped out a new kitchen layout and offered suggestions for customized storage, including a cabinet to house a pop-up mixer, along with counter, backsplash and hardware options to choose from. Sandy chose a white marble-look quartz counter, “Statuary Classique”, to contrast with the blue of the island’s cabinet base, and “Babylon Gray”, a deep gray quartz with mild patterning for the white perimeter cabinetry. Originally set on doing the white marble-look quartz throughout, Sandy was persuaded by her designer to opt for the contrast of the gray quartz—a decision she’s been very pleased with. The gorgeous gray quartz pops against the kitchen’s surrounding Schrock Maple painted cabinetry in “Coconut”, a soft milky off-white color, while the elegant backsplash of beveled white marble subway tiles is a classic counterpart to the sleek stainless appliances that include a striking contemporary canopy hood.
In the master retreat, Mike’s inspired ideas overcame the weaknesses of the original Diego plan which had a single-door entry flanked by the open bathroom and two inadequate closets. Removing all but a portion of the small walk-in closet to form a linen closet allowed space for a grand double-door entryway. Walling the bathroom off from the entry hall created more privacy and a new bathroom layout granted Mike and Sandy’s wish for separate vanity spaces. The vanities of both the master and the second bath are all Pottery Barn furniture style single-sink consoles that the couple had topped with a Carrara marble-look quartz after some shipping mishaps damaged the original, and far-less practical, marble tops. The bathroom is anchored by a new, large walk-in closet created from space borrowed from the enormous laundry room on the adjoining wall.
Built in two phases, the casita was completed in two months and the main house project took two and one-half months to complete. The result is comfortable, easy living space to welcome family and friends. The home’s modernized floor plan and fresh transitional styling ensures that the humblest of the Diego floor plans now stands shoulder to shoulder with the newer floor plans of SaddleBrooke’s Preserve and SaddleBrooke Ranch.
The 3rd annual SaddleBrooke Remodeled Home Tour will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020. Due to popular demand, there will be two tours: a morning tour from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and an afternoon tour from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Proceeds help SaddleBrooke Community Outreach provide food, clothing and educational opportunities for children in local communities. The SBCO Special Events Committee is currently seeking homeowners who would like to have their homes showcased in the 2020 tour, along with volunteers who can serve as docents in the tour homes. If you would like to participate, please email Trish Parker at, patti.parker@gmail.com, or Beth Fedor at, beth@makeyourmovematter.com.