Main Gate Square will be hopping Saturday night as the UA Wildcats take on the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks.
Kick off is at 7:45 p.m., but fans will be showing their team spirit a lot earlier at Main Gate Square at the nearly three dozen bars and restaurants along East University Boulevard.
That's Wildcat country, the place to see and be seen in your Wildcat red and blue. Grab a cold beer at Gentle Ben's or a pizza at No Anchovies, or find a table on the patio of Frog & Firkin, preferably near one of the two big fans with misters that help blow away the blistering hot of a late summer Saturday night.
Once the game starts, the boulevard gets loud with fans who opt to avoid the crowds at Arizona Stadium cheering on the team.
Depending on the final score, University springs back to life after the game as fans from the stadium swing into those restaurants and bars for a late-night bite or a nightcap. Most of the bars stay open until 2 a.m.; some restaurants also have extended hours on game nights.
University is an international culinary hub with restaurants serving Mexican food, sushi, Greek, Indian, Asian and Middle Eastern cuisine.
One of the newest culinary kids on the block marries Cajun and Asian.
The Blind Pig, which opened two weeks ago in the space at 943 E. University Suite 115 that was home for seven years to The Fix mac-and-cheese restaurant, fuses Cajun and Asian flavors in chef/owner Brian Hsu's take on barbecue that calls for slow-braising ribs, chicken, brisket and pork. Hsu, who curated the menu with his son Brandon, features the meats in sandwiches, entrees and street tacos.
This is the Hsu family's first restaurant and Brian Hsu said the idea came when son Brandon first arrived on the UA campus in 2015. The elder Hsu had cooked when he was a teen growing up in Taiwan, but has spent the past 30 years running a used car dealership and a trade company specializing in computer components in California, where his wife and teen daughter still live. His wife runs the family's California businesses and Hsu and his sons run the restaurant — Brandon runs the front of house and his twin Jonathan, also a UA student, handles the finances including payroll.
Brandon Hsu said the restaurant is a dream come true for his father, but it's also a chance for the family to share their adventurous culinary spirit with others.
Growing up, "we would just grab a standard recipe like a hamburger and we would see what we could do to add different flavors and create something unique," Hsu said.
The Blind Pig's meats are dry-rubbed with a blend of Cajun and Chinese spices and slow-braised in a house broth. Hsu said the meat is more flavorful throughout and has rich hickory smoke notes from the seasoning.
Main Gate will add one more new restaurant to its roster next week when Bacio Italiano opens in the 2,800-square-foot space next to The Blind Pig. Ironically, that space had been home to Main Gate's lone barbecue restaurant, Red's Smokehouse & Tap Room, which closed in spring 2018 following an overnight fire in the smoker.
Many of the restaurants and most of the bars on University are open late on Fridays and Saturdays. For a complete list, visit maingatesquare.com/dining.