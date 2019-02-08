OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
Birding — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Explore birds on Tucson's west side. 8-11 a.m. Feb. 14. 955-5200.
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and many others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Feb. 14 and 21. 724-5375.
Desert Jigsaw Puzzle — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A short walk to view an intricate, wondrous jigsaw puzzle of plants and animals. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Feb. 14, 15, 17, 21 and 22. 733-5158.
Geology 402 Walk — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists, a moderate 3 mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geologic features. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 14 and 21. 749-8700.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Traditional tortilla-making on the mission grounds. Also include an additional craft such as paper flowers, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 14-18, 21 and 22. 377-5060.
Drive-Thru Geology Tour — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Observe the bajadas, washes and outcrops. Tour in your own car with stops along the way, lead by park guide. 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 15 and 22. 733-5153.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West. A short hike that includes dirt trails and some steps to the petroglyphs to learn the mysteries of the 1000 year old Hohokam Petroglyphs. Meet at Signal Hill at 11:15 a.m. Plan for 20 minutes of driving time to location from the visitor center. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Feb. 15 and 22. 733-5158.
Night Walk — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist to experience the Sonoran Desert at night. Reservations required. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 15. 733-5153.
Wasson Peak — Saguaro National Park West. This hike climbs 1,700 feet to the highest point in the Tucson Mountains. Enjoy a 360-degree view of the sunset before descending by the light of the moon. The hike is at an easy-to-moderate pace but is considered difficult due to elevation gain and hiking after dark. Ages 12 and older. Hike is 8 miles round trip. Reservations required. 2:45-9:45 p.m. Feb. 15. 733-5158.
A Stroll Through Our Living Desert — Saguaro National Park West. An easy short walk in the cactus garden to discover some physical and behavioral adaptations of desert plants. 2:15-3 p.m. Feb. 16; 10:15-11 a.m. Feb. 17 and 19. 733-5158.
Birds and Their Homes — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist on a one-mile walk in search of desert birds. Suitable footwear and water required. Bring binoculars. Ages 10 and up. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 16. 733-5153.
History Walk: Murray Springs Clovis Site — Murray Springs National Historic Site, Moson Road, Sierra Vista. A docent will lead this walk, explaining the latest hypotheses on The Clovis people. This is an easy walk of less than a half mile, though it does include dirt steps through a dry wash. There is no shade and it will be hot on sunny days. Suitable footwear and water. 10 a.m.-noon. Feb. 16. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Meet the Chollas — Saguaro National Park East. On this easy walk, be introduced to the diverse members of the cholla cactus family and their relationships with the desert community. Suitable footwear. 10 a.m.-noon. Feb. 16. 733-5153.
Owl Identification Class — Pima County Agua Caliente Park. Explore North America’s owls and how to identify them by sight and sound. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 9 a.m.-noon. Feb. 16. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Led by he Friends of the San Pedro River. Interpretive walks. 9-11 a.m. Feb. 16. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
Sonoran Desert Weedwackers — Tucson Mountain Park. Join to eradicate buffelgrass and fountain grass. Work requires hiking and digging buffelgrass on steep slopes. Meeting locations change frequently. Email eeducation@pima.gov for meeting location. 8 a.m.-noon. Feb. 16. 724-5375.
Spiny, Shady, and Cool — Saguaro National Park West. A short walk and discover the great variety of cacti that inhabit this unique and fascinating desert. 10:15-11 a.m. Feb. 16. 733-5158.
Sunset Hike — Saguaro National Park West. Discussions of water, geology, and plants will be highlights of mini-talks along this route, this 3.5 mile hike gains 700 feet with some switchbacks near the top before reaching a ridge line for sunset. The descent is by the light of the moon. Ages 10 and older. Reservations required. 4-8 p.m. Feb. 16. 733-5158.
The Plants Tell All — Saguaro National Park West. Join a park naturalist on a moderate 1.5 walk to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals together. Suitable footwear, a hat, and water are required. 9:45-11:45 a.m. Feb. 16. 733-5158.
Petanque in the Park — Reid Park, 830 S. Country Club Road. Learn and play the French game of petanque. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 17. 664-4133.
Sunset and Moonlight Hike — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. View the Arizona sunset from a perch high in the foothills of the Rincon Mountains, then walk through the moonlit Cactus Forest. Reservations required by calling 733-5153. A moderately difficult hike of 5.5 miles. Recommended for ages 12 and up. 3-9 p.m. Feb. 17.
Come Gawk at the Garden — Saguaro National Park West. Take a short walk through the Cactus Garden and discover some of the amazing plants and animals and how they adapt to the harsh Sonoran Desert. 3:15-4 p.m. Feb. 18; 11:15 a.m.-noon. Feb. 20. 733-5158.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East. Join us in the Cactus Garden to discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques they use to live here. 3-3:30 p.m. Feb. 18 and 19. 733-5153.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist on this two hour, 1-mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Suitable footwear and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.- noon. Feb. 18 and 19. 733-5153.
A Taste of the Desert — Saguaro National Park East. Join us for a stroll through our cactus garden and learn what plants can be used for food, clothing, medicine, shelter and much more. 11-11:30 a.m. Feb. 19. 733-5153.
Birding — Gabe Zimmerman Davidson Canyon Trailhead at Cienega Creek Natural Preserve, 16000 E. Marsh Station Road, Vail. A guided walk to observe the rich bird life in the desert and riparian habitats of the preserve. Online registration required. 8-10 a.m. Feb. 19. 724-5375.
Birds, Birds, Birds — Saguaro National Park East. From hummingbirds to trogons come meet the common and not-so-common birds and where to see them. Learn how important public lands like saguaro National Park are in protecting a variety of species. 2-2:45 p.m. Feb. 19. 733-5153.
Full Moon Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Explore the sights and sounds of the Sonoran Desert as it comes to life under the full moon. Suitable footwear, bring water and a flashlight. Reservations required. Recommended for ages 10 and up. 5:45-8:15 p.m. Feb. 19. 733-5153.
Full Moon Wander — Pima County Agua Caliente Park. Join a Pima County naturalist to walk the gentle trails as the full moon rises. Suitable footwear, water and a flashlight. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 19. 724-5375.
Geology 401 — Sabino Canyon. An easy introductory walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists to find out what is special about the nice rocks. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 19. 749-8700.
Hike Mountain Trail — Tucson Mountain Park, Brown Mountain Trailhead, 8451 W. McCain Loop Road. Enjoy the scenic and rugged beauty of the Tucson Mountains on this 2 mile guided hike with a Pima County naturalist. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 9-11 a.m. Feb. 19. 724-5375.
Messages from a Saguaro Landscape — Saguaro National Park West. Join a naturalist on 1.5 mile hike to explore the delicate balance that plants and animals maintain in the Sonoran Desert and what strategies are utilized to ensure survival. 3:15-4:45 p.m.. Feb. 19. 733-5158.
Moonrise Over The Mountains — Saguaro National Park. Enjoy a short talk about the moon and the music of two of our volunteer musicians as the full moon rises above the beautiful array of Saguaro Cacti. Bring a chair and dress for the cool desert evenings. 7-7:45 p.m. Feb. 19. 733-5158.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. A walking tour of the ranch headquarters to visit the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people. 10 and 11 a.m. Feb. 19. 724-5220.
Anza Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Learn about Colonel Juan Bautista de Anza and the group of Spanish colonial settlers on a 5 mile segment of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail. Online registration required. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 20. Donations accepted. 724-5220.
Desert Discovery Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Join park naturalists on this 2 mile, two-hour hike to discover what's out there in the desert. Suitable footwear and bring water. 10 a.m.-noon. Feb. 20. 733-5153.
Flora, Fauna and Fotography Walk — Sabino Canyon. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists on an informative walk in the canyon. Feel free to bring binoculars and camera. 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Feb. 20. 749-8700.
Restoration Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Take a behind-the-scenes tour with Architectural Preservationist Simon Herbert to examine the processes and materials used in the restoration of the structures. Online registration required. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 20. Donations accepted. 724-5220.
Sonoran Secrets to Desert Survival — Saguaro National Park West. A short walk in the cactus garden to identify the most common hazards hidden in the desert, uncover survival strategies of native plants/animals, and acquire practical tips to ensure safety. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Feb. 20. 733-5158.
Synergy in the Desert: The Sonoran Habitat — Saguaro National Park West. A walk and talk to discuss how the parts of the Sonoran Desert work together to create a rich living desert that is unique in the world. 2:15-3 p.m. Feb. 20. 733-5158.
Congress Street Walking Tour — Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Movie theaters, the first high-rise, hotels and areas with “bad reputations” will be discussed. 1-3 p.m. Feb. 21. $25. 837-8119.
Life on the Edge — Saguaro National Park West. A stroll in the cactus garden to learn how species perform balancing acts to adopt to seemingly harsh conditions weather the climate changes. 3:15-3:45 p.m. Feb. 21. 733-5158.
Calabazas and Guevavi Mission Tours — Tumacacori National Historical Park. These ruins, normally closed to the public, can be visited via special guided van and walking tours. Tours begin from the Tumacácori visitor center. Participants must be able to climb into and out of a passenger van and walk up hills on unimproved trails. Reservations required at recreation.gov. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 22. $25. 377-5060.
Rincon Valley Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Join a ranger for this 2 mile, two hour hike to talk about the history of cattle and land abuse at the park, as well as current and future ecosystem health. 10 a.m.-noon. Feb. 22. 733-5153.
Silhouettes at Sundown — Saguaro National Park West. A 2.5 hike along an arroyo walk that goes up a sandy wash bottom with a few rock outcroppings and returns on a trail just before dusk. Meet at King Canyon Trial head. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 22. 733-5158.