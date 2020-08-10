Various factors can help you decide which mulch to choose. If you live in a fire-prone area, it’s best not to use organic mulches near your house; gravel is the better choice in that instance. If you’re concerned about cost and environmental impact, consider using a mulch that is readily available in our area. Some people obtain pecan shells from the pecan orchards surrounding Tucson. If you have trees on your property, you can use small branches that you trim off the trees as a loose mulch around larger plants. Shredded paper can also be used as mulch, but will need to be weighed down with a heavier mulch to keep it from blowing away.