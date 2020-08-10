If you have gardened before, you probably know about the magic of mulch. Mulch is the covering you put over the soil in your garden. Mulch has many advantages in our hot desert climate. It protects the soil from being swept away by wind and rain,reduces water runoff, cools soil and roots down, and keeps moisture in the soil by reducing water evaporation. If applied 2-4 inches thick, it can also reduce weeds. Some common types of mulch include bark chips, straw, gravel, shredded paper, and even sawdust.
Mulch falls into two categories: organic and inorganic. Organic mulch is anything that has been alive before--bark, wood shavings, leaf litter, straw, pecan shells. Inorganic mulch is essentially rock, usually in the form of some type of gravel--crushed rocks or decomposed granite are the most common.
In Tucson, many people choose gravel to cover the soil in their gardens. However, gravel doesn’t keep soil cool and moist in our hot climate as well as organic mulches do. Another advantage of organic mulches is they decompose and enrich the soil underneath with nutrients. Of course, some may see this as a disadvantage, since organic mulches are less permanent and need to be replaced on a regular basis. Organic mulches are also friendlier to wildlife, particularly ground-burrowing solitary bees.
Various factors can help you decide which mulch to choose. If you live in a fire-prone area, it’s best not to use organic mulches near your house; gravel is the better choice in that instance. If you’re concerned about cost and environmental impact, consider using a mulch that is readily available in our area. Some people obtain pecan shells from the pecan orchards surrounding Tucson. If you have trees on your property, you can use small branches that you trim off the trees as a loose mulch around larger plants. Shredded paper can also be used as mulch, but will need to be weighed down with a heavier mulch to keep it from blowing away.
Whichever mulch you choose, get the most out of it by applying it to a depth of a few inches--at least 2 inches for inorganic mulch and 3 to 4 inches for organic mulch. Don’t mulch right up to the bark of a tree or shrub, particularly with organic mulches, as this can cause damage and rot or mold; keep the mulch about 6 to 8 inches away from the main trunk of your tree. Since even inorganic mulches degrade over time, check your mulch depth every few months and replace as needed.
