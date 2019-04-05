Arizona's cornerback group last season was arguably the slimmest position for the Wildcats, and it's wasn't because of weight.
With starter Jace Whittaker missing all but one game in 2018 with an unspecified arm injury, Lorenzo Burns was the lone starter in Demetrice Martin's first season coaching the cornerbacks. Whittaker wasn't the only cornerback injured; Malik Hausman and Malcolm Holland were also out with injuries.
Walk-on Azizi Hearn played in eight games for the Wildcats and safety Troy Young moved over to cornerback for the Territorial Cup game against ASU. Freshman McKenzie Barnes played in five games.
The Wildcats added freshmen Christian Roland-Wallace and Houston native Bobby Wolfe to the group this season. Roland-Wallace has practiced with Arizona this spring while Wolfe will wait until the summer.
Now with more experience, Whittaker and Burns look to lead Arizona's cornerback group. Whittaker and Martin spoke to the media following Friday's spring practice, here's what they had to say.