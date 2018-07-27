(The list is updated regularly, as information is made available to the Star by candidates or groups issuing endorsements. Send details to sgassen@tucson.com)

Former Senator Jon Kyl

Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan

AZ State Representative Tim Dunn

Pinal County Supervisor Stephen Miller

Past AZ State Senate President Steve Pierce

AZ State Representative Drew John

Past AZ State Representative Bill McGibbon

Past AZ State Representative Roger Hooper

Mayor McFarland of Casa Grande

Mayor Moore of Williams

Mayor Ed Honea of Marana

Mayor C.B. Fletcher of Pima

Vice Mayor Jerry Smith of Pinetop

Graham County Sheriff Allred

Coconino County Supervisor Jim Parks

Graham County Supervisor Danny Smith

Graham County Supervisor Jim Palmer

Former Navajo County Supervisor Dave Tenney

Flagstaff Councilman Rick Lopez

Casa Grande Councilman Dick Powell

Casa Grande Councilman Matt Herman

Safford Councilman Mike Andazola

Miami Councilman Jose Medina

Former Casa Grande Councilman Karl Montoya

Darlene Alder Graham County Assessor

Past President of the AZ Cow Belles, Sue Krentz

Past President of the AZ Cow Belles, Pamela Griffin

Executive Vice President of AZ Cattle Feeders, Bas Aja

White Mountain Republican Conservative & Tea Party Patriot, Maurice Colewell

President of White Mountain Conservatives & Trump Store owner, Karen Mackean

Owner of Christopher’s Gardens Lakeside, Christopher Kengla

Trump Store owner, Steve Slaton

Winning for Women

View PAC

Right Now Women PAC

Maggie’s List

Arizona Farm Bureau