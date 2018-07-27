(The list is updated regularly, as information is made available to the Star by candidates or groups issuing endorsements. Send details to sgassen@tucson.com)
Former Senator Jon Kyl
Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan
AZ State Representative Tim Dunn
Pinal County Supervisor Stephen Miller
Past AZ State Senate President Steve Pierce
AZ State Representative Drew John
Past AZ State Representative Bill McGibbon
Past AZ State Representative Roger Hooper
Mayor McFarland of Casa Grande
Mayor Moore of Williams
Mayor Ed Honea of Marana
Mayor C.B. Fletcher of Pima
Vice Mayor Jerry Smith of Pinetop
Graham County Sheriff Allred
Coconino County Supervisor Jim Parks
Graham County Supervisor Danny Smith
Graham County Supervisor Jim Palmer
Former Navajo County Supervisor Dave Tenney
Flagstaff Councilman Rick Lopez
Casa Grande Councilman Dick Powell
Casa Grande Councilman Matt Herman
Safford Councilman Mike Andazola
Miami Councilman Jose Medina
Former Casa Grande Councilman Karl Montoya
Darlene Alder Graham County Assessor
Past President of the AZ Cow Belles, Sue Krentz
Past President of the AZ Cow Belles, Pamela Griffin
Executive Vice President of AZ Cattle Feeders, Bas Aja
White Mountain Republican Conservative & Tea Party Patriot, Maurice Colewell
President of White Mountain Conservatives & Trump Store owner, Karen Mackean
Owner of Christopher’s Gardens Lakeside, Christopher Kengla
Trump Store owner, Steve Slaton
Winning for Women
View PAC
Right Now Women PAC
Maggie’s List
Arizona Farm Bureau