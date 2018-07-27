(The list is updated regularly, as information is made available to the Star by candidates or groups issuing endorsements. Send details to sgassen@tucson.com)

Congressman Dana Rohrabacher

ALIPAC - Americans for Legal Immigration

Tea Party Nation

Stand With POTUS PAC

Courageous Conservatives PAC

Americans for Firearms Rights PAC

Chris Taylor - Stafford City Councilman

Jose Angel Medina - Miami City Councilman

Anthony "Andy" Estrada - Casa Grande City Council Candidate

Rowle P. Simmons - Yavapai Board of Supervisors

Danny Smith - Graham County Arizona Board of Supervisors

Phil Hanson - Former City Councilman Springerville

Barry Weller - Former Apache County Supervisor/GOP Chairman of Apache County

Steve West - Town Manager Springerville

Jorge Rivas - Sammy's Mexican Grill Owner, Saddlebrooke's Trump Restaurant

Marty Hermanson - Former GOP Chairman Pinal County

Doyel Shamley - Former Apache County Supervisor

Rick Fernau - First Elected Mayor of Show Low

Don Carter - 1st Chair LD-11, Former Tea Party President of Graham County

MAGA Candidate Vetted

True Reformer by NumbersUSA

Strong Supporter by US Term Limits