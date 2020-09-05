Who really knows what to expect on field and off?

Never has the NFL doubted it would open its season on time. For months, it has steadfastly stuck to its plans, even as the coronavirus pandemic has altered the course of every other sport — on all levels.
With its kickoff game of Super Bowl champion Kansas City hosting Houston rapidly approaching, possibly with fans in the stands, America’s most popular sport must recognize the challenges off the field could be more daunting than those on it. Particularly after 77 false positive COVID-19 tests in a single weekend last month.
“We’re going to have to be flexible and adaptable,” says Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer and, in 2020, for good reason, its most visible executive. “I think that’s something we’ll continue to track and monitor. If this taught us anything, projecting three, four weeks down the road is a hazardous business.”
Many would say playing a collision sport not only is hazardous but foolhardy. The NFL did have 67 players opt out of the season. But it seems the vast majority of players, coaches, executives and, for certain, owners, want to stick to the script. Even with the risk COVID-19 presents.
“I just really thought about all the things that could happen,” says Broncos star linebacker Von Miller, who has recovered from the coronavirus. “This season is different from any other season. I weighed the positives and the negatives, and I came to my own decision that I can play. I thought about me having asthma. I went over everything that I possibly could with my agent, and we just thought about it.
“I feel like every player should do that. Every player should think about everything they could do.”
The NFL believes it has thought of everything it can do to provide the safest environment for its games. Still, some clubs are planning to open the gates to fans, with the Dolphins announcing plans for about 13,000 folks in the stands on Sept. 20.
Yes, there are competitive imbalance issues there, but if one municipality allows fans and another doesn’t, is it up to the league to step in?
Some teams have huge advantages heading into a season like no other, with or without anyone in the seats.
Stability
Looking for clubs with a distinct edge when the 16-game (maybe) season kicks off? Try New Orleans, Kansas City, San Francisco, Buffalo, Baltimore and Seattle. Yep, 2019 playoff teams that made few significant changes are in the best shape.
Teams that could struggle mightily after an offseason of constant upheaval are the Giants, Panthers, Browns, Raiders, Jaguars and Lions — all non-playoff clubs a year ago.
On the move
No one is traveling more of a distance, at least achievement-wise, than Tom Brady. Maybe Philip Rivers’ journey from Los Angeles to Indianapolis is longer in miles, and certainly Todd Gurley’s trip from L.A. to Atlanta is. When it comes to meaningfulness, though, the conversation begins and ends with the six-time Super Bowl champ.
At 43, when most football players are looking for tee times, not touchdowns, Brady joins the perennial underachieving Buccaneers. They last made the playoffs in 2007.
Also working in new places are former Arizona Wildcats tight end Rob Gronkowski (Buccaneers); QBs Cam Newton (Patriots), Teddy Bridgewater (Panthers) and ex-Cat Nick Foles (Bears) receivers DeAndre Hopkins (Cardinals), Stefon Diggs (Bills) and Emmanuel Sanders (Saints); DLs Calais Campbell (Ravens) and Jurrell Casey (Broncos); and DBs Chris Harris Jr. (Chargers) and Byron Jones (Dolphins).
Washington football
Dan Snyder’s team seemed to be on a good path, hiring a prime-time coach in Ron Rivera, disposing of the nickname with racial overtones, and hiring the first Black team president in the NFL.
Unfortunately, Rivera announced he has a form of skin cancer, making his in-season contribution to the club uncertain, though he says he wants everything to proceed normally.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!