The debate is an endlessly fascinating one: What does “most valuable” mean in the context of team sports?
We’re again taking a stab at it here in our annual preseason countdown of the most valuable players on the Arizona Wildcats football team.
Are these 11 young men the 11 best players on the squad? Not necessarily.
Factors that went into this ranking include not only on-field production but leadership, versatility and indispensability. How important are these players to the team? What would happen if they were hurt for a significant chunk of time?
Since it’s nearly impossible to predict how newcomers will fare, we limited the pool of candidates to returning players and early enrollees.
Before we begin, here are the five players who barely missed the cut: S Tristan Cooper, K Lucas Havrisik, OT Donovan Laie, DT Myles Tapusoa, S Scottie Young Jr.
Onto the countdown.