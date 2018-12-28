Bowl games tend to be unpredictable because so much hinges on each team’s mental state.
“Bowl season is just really sort of its own monster,” Hansen said. “Anybody can beat anybody, and it shows who’s prepared and who’s entering the game with the right mindset.”
Arkansas State is making its eighth straight bowl appearance, including five in a row under Anderson. He has led the Red Wolves to five straight winning seasons but is just 1-3 in bowl games.
“In my opinion, bowls come down to who wants to be there, who the game is really, truly important to,” Anderson said. “That’s where you see some of these matchups that on paper would go one way, (yet) you get in the game (and) it goes completely the opposite. That happens every year with teams that are motivated and teams that aren’t.”
Anderson is pitching to his team the importance of earning a ninth victory this season. Nevada is seeking the sixth bowl victory in school history, the last having come in the first Arizona Bowl in 2015.
Norvell, who’s been a coach in college or the NFL for more than 30 years, put a lot of thought into the Wolf Pack’s practice schedule. The goal: keep the team engaged.
“One of the problems you could have is starting too early on your opponent, because you get stale,” Norvell said. “We practiced our seniors one day. Then the next day we pulled our seniors and practiced with our team that’s coming back next year. And then the third day, we scrimmaged our young guys.”
Two weeks before the Arizona Bowl, Nevada shifted its attention to Arkansas State, mimicking the rhythm of the regular season.
“Guys get used to doing things a certain way,” Norvell said. “I think we’re at a really good place right now.”