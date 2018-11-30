Unless Tate leaves and Gunnell starts, no position will undergo a bigger transformation next season than wide receiver.
Departing seniors Shun Brown, Shawn Poindexter and Tony Ellison accounted for 62.5 percent of Arizona’s receptions, 63.3 percent of its receiving yards and 79.3 percent of its receiving touchdowns. They provided stability and reliability in a season of transition for the program.
The good news is, Arizona has plenty of talented players to throw at the problem.
Devaughn Cooper, who will be a redshirt junior next year, tied for fourth on the team with 18 receptions and averaged a UA-best 20.4 yards per catch. Cedric Peterson, who will be a fifth-year senior, also had 18 grabs and scored four touchdowns.
Stanley Berryhill III, who earned a scholarship in training camp, is a top candidate to take Brown’s role as the No. 1 slot receiver. Berryhill will face competition from Brian Casteel, who flashed as a freshman but missed this past season because of a back injury.
None of the returnees listed above is taller than 6 feet. Size comes in the form of youngsters Drew Dixon (6-3), Tre Adams (6-3) and Thomas Marcus (6-2). Incoming recruit Jalen Johnson is listed between 6-2 and 6-3. Mazzone and Sumlin helped transform the 6-5 Poindexter from project to potential NFL draft pick.
The receiving corps unquestionably will have a different look next season, but the unit’s production might not fall off as much as you think – if at all.