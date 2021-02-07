Why do we grow old and die?

Every normal person desires life with good health. We seek relief from the pain and suffering that disease brings and we long for some way to escape from the weakening effect old age has on our bodies.
Because of this, many people have asked, “Was all this part of God’s original purpose? When God created man, was it His purpose that man should grow old and become deaf or blind? Did He mean for man’s skin to wrinkle with age, his heart to become diseased, and his other organs to break down? Really, did God make man to die?”
No, Jehovah God did not create man for such a miserable future. The Bible tells us that Jehovah provided a lovely garden home for the first human pair and He blessed them. God rightly declared the work of creation “very good” in Genesis 1:28, 31. This means that Adam and Eve were created perfect, without defect in mind or body. They had the prospect of living forever.
When Jehovah created Adam and Eve, they became the earthly part of God’s great family, which already included a great number of spirit creatures in the heavens. God was the Father of the human pair since He had given them life. The gift of life, however, was conditional; that is, it would continue to be theirs only as long as they met the condition of loving obedience to their Heavenly Father.
Did Adam and Eve know this? Yes, because Jehovah placed upon them a restriction and only one restriction. He said to Adam, “Of every tree of the garden thou mayest freely eat. But of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil thou shalt not eat of it, for in the day that thou eatest thereof thou shalt surely die.” Genesis 2:16-17
Adam and Eve succumbed to the temptation that was presented to them by the evil serpent, Satan. By this lawless act, they became guilty of sin and so they brought upon themselves the penalty of sin. (1 John 3:4) By their disobedience, they showed a great lack of love for the One who had provided so wonderfully for them. They were guilty of stealing as they took what their Creator said was not theirs to take. Still worse, they joined with God’s enemy and by their actions, called God a liar.
As a result of their deliberate sin, the lawless couple was driven out of Eden to die. (Genesis 3:22-24) Adam and Eve lost their perfection. Their bodies and minds began to break down; finally, this breakdown led to death. The Bible explains that all offspring born from Adam and Eve inherited their sin nature; thus, death, too. God never intended for man to get old and die but our sin nature, inherited from Adam and Eve, predetermines that all will die due to sin.
We must, therefore, make sure that we have a personal relationship with Christ so that we will live eternally with Him in a magnificent place called Heaven.