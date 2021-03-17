Why Egyptians didn't stand up for their own; remembering the lessons of slavery

I am meant to fast this Thursday, in observance of an ancient Jewish practice observed only by the firstborn of a family, which I have the privilege to be. This fast takes place before the onset of the holiday of Passover, which begins this year on Saturday evening, March 27, and concludes after nightfall on Sunday, April 4.
There are a number of fast days sprinkled throughout the Jewish calendar, but this would likely be a very difficult one to observe.
Typically, on the eve of Passover, homes are filled with intoxicating smells, as fish, chicken soup and brisket are prepared for the traditional Seder night. Fasting on such a day would be a lesson in self-restraint — especially when the rest of the family is sampling the menu!
Its intent, however, isn't to build character or to ready us for the four cups of wine, Matzah and bitter herbs we ritually eat during the Seder. Instead, the "Fast of the Firstborn" commemorates the 10th plague that was visited by God upon the Egyptian overlords who had mercilessly enslaved the Jewish people for 210 years.
For months, God struck the Egyptians with everything from blood and frogs to hail and locusts, but these did not cause them to relent and free the Jews. The final knockout blow was the plague that took the lives of all of the firstborn Egyptians. "At midnight, I will go out into the midst of Egypt. And every firstborn in the land of Egypt will die," God warned (Exodus 11:5).
Having experienced God's wrath, you'd expect the Egyptians to take His word seriously. You would expect them not to stay silent, knowing that a member of their family was going to die that night. You would expect them to march on Pharaoh's palace and demand that he release the Israelites in order to save their loved ones from imminent death.
But that didn’t happen.
That didn't happen because a nation that oppresses others ends up becoming desensitized to the plight of its own. Apathy isn't acquired in a day. It grows with time. This plague exposed how the mighty Egyptian empire was comprised of heedless individuals who had lost all sense of morality.
A less-known component of the story is that when the firstborn discovered their brethren had abandoned them to their fate, a civil war ensued, causing many deaths. The Israelites, on the other hand, placed a sign on their front door demonstrating their faith and their concern for their families. God, therefore, passed over their homes (hence the name of the holiday) and spared the lives of their firstborns.
The “Fast of the Firstborn" commemorates that. Before you wish me good luck with fasting amid the cooking in the kitchen, allow me to let you in on a secret.
This fast day is first stated in the "Tractate of the Scribes" (Masechet Soferim 21:3) written in the Land of Israel in the 18th century, but Jewish law left us some wiggle room with its practice. If one participates in a ceremony called a Siyum, concluding the study of a tractate of Talmud on the eve of Passover, the fasting is annulled.
This rabbinic allowance stipulates that reaching a milestone in study is a cause for celebration that overrides the need for fasting. I, therefore, conclude a tractate for myself and other firstborn in the community. By learning and practicing the ideals of shared responsibility, we are commemorating the lesson of the firstborn in the best way possible. And that means I won't be missing my morning coffee after all, so I'm all for it!