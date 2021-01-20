Why Judaism goes so far in caring for the dead

Early on a recent Thursday morning, I drove to the cemetery and mortuary to bid farewell to an elderly man who had passed from COVID-19. I went several hours before the funeral was to begin. Before a Jewish funeral, there is a significant and very private tradition that provides solace to those in mourning.
The ritual is called the taharah process, a purification performed by members of the city's Chevra Kadisha which literally means the "Holy Society." Preparing the deceased for the transition to life on a spiritual dimension is a holy task and a great privilege. We are the final human beings ever to see the deceased (Jewish tradition doesn't approve of an open casket).
During this sacred procedure, we believe the soul hovers over its body. We, therefore, conduct ourselves solemnly and avoid idle talk. We begin with ritually washing our hands and reciting select prayers. We then cleanse the body and dress it in white linen shrouds. And we conclude with the sprinkling of sand from the Holy Land of Israel and requesting forgiveness, among other tasks.
While each step is laden with meaning and purpose, we recently had an added duty during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as dealing with the high death toll and the need for double N-95 respirators and personal protective equipment suits. Yet it is far from the first time Jews have extended themselves to ensure dignity for the dead. Throughout our history, through plagues and persecution, famine and war, Jews have expended precious time and resources and even placing themselves in harm’s way to ensure this final act of kindness takes place.
Judaism is a religion that celebrates life, so why do we go so far in our care for the dead?
It is because the body is a gift from G-d which together with its divine soul is tasked with making an impact on this planet. A person’s earthly remains and burial plot are a physical testament to their existence and the life that they lived. And just like our ancestor Adam who was formed by G-d out of Earth, we return our remains to that same Earth, in keeping with G-d’s words, "Earth you are, and to Earth you will return" (Genesis 3:19).
By bringing the body to a dignified burial, we are doing for the soul something it cannot do itself — but something that brings it peace and satisfaction. That is why the work of the Chevra Kadisha is considered the ultimate act of kindness — an act that can never be physically repaid by its recipient.
The pandemic has sadly brought death into great focus this past year. It has crystallized our mortality and pushed for the fragility of life to become more present in consciousness.
For me, the work in the Chevra Kadisha is a recognition that the care we take for our dead reflects the respect we have for their soul. We may never speak of the process with the survivors of the deceased, yet they know that we do our utmost to send off their loved ones to their Creator with devotion, compassion and everlasting love.