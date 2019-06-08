Salpointe Catholic High School senior safety Lathan Ransom announced last week he is not considering playing for Arizona, and added this: “Why didn’t I include Arizona? It’s nothing against the UA, but it always sort of irritated me because it wasn’t my first offer; Cal and ASU were. I’m a Tucson kid and I played right down the street. When I say down the street, I really mean right down the street. Salpointe Catholic High School is a five-minute drive without traffic from Arizona Stadium. When I started getting offers from other schools, UA backed off a little bit. It is what it is.” Arizona was also slow to react to the pursuit of Salpointe tackle Bruno Fina, a legacy recruit and the son of 1991 Arizona grad John Fina, who played 11 NFL seasons. UCLA and USC offered Bruno Fina a scholarship before Arizona reacted. Is this really an issue? Apparently, yes, because two days after Ransom rebuffed the hometown Wildcats, Arizona became the first team to offer Salpointe sophomore quarterback Treyson Bourguet a scholarship. This is something of a leap of faith; Bourguet, who played at Marana High School last year, has only thrown 41 passes in high school football