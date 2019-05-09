Outside receiver
1. Cedric Peterson (5-11, 195, RS SR)
2. Tre Adams (6-3, 195, RS FR)
Slot receiver
1. Devaughn Cooper (5-10, 175, RS JR)
2. Brian Casteel (6-0, 195, RS SO) / Zach Williams (6-3, 215 RS FR)
Slot receiver
1. Stanley Berryhill III (5-9, 172, RS SO)
2. Jaden Mitchell (5-9, 175 FR) / Thomas Marcus Jr. (6-2, 205, RS FR)
Outside receiver
1. Boobie Curry (6-2, 206, FR)
2. Drew Dixon (6-3, 215, RS SO)
WR newcomer to watch: Jalen Johnson (6-3, 183, FR)
Comment: Lots of uncertainty here still — but tons of viable options. The surest things are veterans Peterson and Cooper. We project Berryhill to have a sizable role after missing most of spring because of injury. Look for Arizona to rotate extensively at the receiver spots.