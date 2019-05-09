Receiver Cedric Peterson has his eyes on the ball while he runs routes during the University of Arizona’s spring season practice, Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Outside receiver

1. Cedric Peterson (5-11, 195, RS SR)

2. Tre Adams (6-3, 195, RS FR)

Slot receiver

1. Devaughn Cooper (5-10, 175, RS JR)

2. Brian Casteel (6-0, 195, RS SO) / Zach Williams (6-3, 215 RS FR)

Slot receiver

1. Stanley Berryhill III (5-9, 172, RS SO)

2. Jaden Mitchell (5-9, 175 FR) / Thomas Marcus Jr. (6-2, 205, RS FR)

Outside receiver

1. Boobie Curry (6-2, 206, FR)

2. Drew Dixon (6-3, 215, RS SO)

WR newcomer to watch: Jalen Johnson (6-3, 183, FR)

Comment: Lots of uncertainty here still — but tons of viable options. The surest things are veterans Peterson and Cooper. We project Berryhill to have a sizable role after missing most of spring because of injury. Look for Arizona to rotate extensively at the receiver spots.