HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Groups — Group discussions with other widows and widowers. 884-4570.
- Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. widowedtowidowed.org.
- The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
- Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. widowedtowidowed.org.
- Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 27. widowedtowidowed.org.
Start the Conversation with Valor HospiceCare — Valor HospiceCare Offices, 1820 E. River Road, Suite 100. Learn about advance directives, living wills, 5 Wishes and Healthcare Power of Attorney. Food, door prizes, and meet the Hospice Care team. 1-5 p.m. Nov. 27. 615-3996. valorhospicecare.com.
Healing Fair — United Fellowship Chapel, 4718 E. Hawthorne St. Over a dozen healing modalities from different healers. Energy healing, Reiki, Iridology, Thought Field Therapy, Crystals, St. John of God Bed, and more. $10 for a 15-minute healing. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 1. 603-0407. unitedfellowshipchapel.org.