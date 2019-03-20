HEALTH AND WELLNESS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed — Group discussion and support. 884-5470. widowedtowidowed.org.
The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Miller-Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. 10-11:30 a.m. March 25.
Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Healthy Living with Chronic Pain — St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 1431 W. Magee Road. Interactive workshop for individuals living with chronic pain and their caregivers. Ages 18 and up. 1-3:30 p.m. March 26. $35. 305-3410. pcoa.org.
Alzheimer's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla. Support and share new ideas and ways to cope. 10-11:30 a.m. March 28. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
The Eyes Have It — The Fountains at La Cholla. Meet to share resources to enhance the quality of life for those and loved ones living with low vision. 3-4 p.m. March 28. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Tucson 19th Annual Health and Wellness Expo — Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Learn from well being experts in the Seminar Theatre, browse the show floor and join in the activities. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 30. 1-602-625-3000. healthandwellnessexpo.com.