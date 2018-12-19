HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Groups — Group discussions with other widows and widowers. 884-4570.
- Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. widowedtowidowed.org.
- The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Alzheimer's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla. Support and share new ideas and ways to cope. 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 27. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
The Eyes Have It — The Fountains at La Cholla. Meet to share resources to enhance the quality of life for those living with low vision and their loved ones. 3-4 p.m. Dec. 28. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.