HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed — Group discussion and support. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Miller-Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. 10-11:30 a.m. April 1.
Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Healthy Living with Chronic Pain — St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 1431 W. Magee Road. Interactive workshop for individuals living with chronic pain and their caregivers. Ages 18 and up. 1-3:30 p.m. April 2. $35. 305-3410. pcoa.org.
US Pain Foundation Chronic Pain Support Group — Natural Healing Care Center, 2230 E. Speedway, Suite 140. Forum for people with chronic pain, isolated and alienated by pain, frustrated by lack of services dealing with the emotional aspect of physical pain, and demoralized by changes in careers, families, and society. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 3. 1-800-910-0664. painconnection.org.
Walk With A Doc - Pima County Medical Society — Children's Memorial Park, 701 W. Edgewater Drive. Walk led by Seth Peterson, a physical therapist will lead the walks. One to two mile walk on level ground. 9-10 a.m. April 6. 795-7985.
Free Grief Recovery Workshop — United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, 330 N. Commerce Park Loop. The Loving Spirit workshop is open to adults 21 years and older who are grieving major losses in their lives. The workshop is open to the public by pre-registration only and is limited to only one adult per family. These aren’t religious in nature or therapy. To register: lovingspirit.info/workshops. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 6 and 7. 1-970-999-4690. lovingspirit.info.