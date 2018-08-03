Washington was a force both offensively and defensively, leading the Warriors to a 10-1-1 record and a state quarterfinals appearance in 1988, Pueblo’s best season since 1967. The 5-foot-11, 150-pound Washington was voted the Division II Offensive Player of the Year, and was voted into the Super 11 as the only unanimous selection to the all-division offensive and defensive teams. The future Eastern Arizona and Temple player caught 48 passes for 937 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior at Pueblo and had five interceptions, including two for touchdowns.