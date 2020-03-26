You are the owner of this article.
Wildcaster Madness: Bracket of the top Arizona Wildcats to play under Sean Miller

Arizona USC Basketball

Arizona head coach Sean Miller gestures to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

 Mark J. Terrill

The NCAA Tournament will have to wait until next year due to COVID-19 concern, which is a buzzkill for Arizona Wildcats fans. March Madness is a month-long holiday in college basketball towns, especially Tucson. 

Since UA fans won't have the chance to watch Arizona in the NCAA Tournament, the Star compiled a 16-player bracket of the top Wildcats to play under Sean Miller between 2009-2019. 

Fans can vote below who they believe were the best Wildcats from the last decade. Voting can also be done on The Wildcaster Twitter page. The Elite Eight round will take place this weekend. Here's a look at the first round of the bracket.

Kadeem Allen vs. Derrick Williams

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson vs. Solomon Hill

Despite scuffling a bit down the stretch, Derrick Williams (23) and the Wildcats got hot in March, losing in the Elite Eight to eventual champ UConn on a missed shot in the final seconds.

T.J. McConnell vs. Aaron Gordon

Lauri Markkanen vs. Mark Lyons

Arizona forward Aaron Gordon (11) gives some love to a hustling Arizona guard T.J. McConnell (4) during the second half of the No. 1 University of Arizona Wildcats vs. Arizona State University men's college basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2014, at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona won 91-68. Photo by Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Stanley Johnson vs. Allonzo Trier

Nick Johnson vs. Kyle Fogg

Arizona guard Nick Johnson, left, smiles as he listens to T.J. McConnell's response during a press conference at the NCAA West Regionals in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday, March 28, 2014.

Kaleb Tarczewski vs. Kevin Parrom

Dusan Ristic vs. Deandre Ayton

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

