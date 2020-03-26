Wildcaster Madness: Bracket of the top Arizona Wildcats to play under Lute Olson

The NCAA Tournament will have to wait until next year due to COVID-19 concern, which is a buzzkill for Arizona Wildcats fans. March Madness is a month-long holiday in college basketball towns, especially Tucson.
Since UA fans won't have the chance to watch Arizona in the NCAA Tournament, the Star compiled a 16-player bracket of the top Wildcats to play under Lute Olson between 1983-2008.
Fans can vote below who they believe were the best Wildcats from the last decade. Voting can also be done on The Wildcaster Twitter page. The Elite Eight round will take place this weekend. Here's a look at the first round of the bracket.
Damon Stoudamire vs. Michael Wright
Mike Bibby vs. Miles Simon
Khalid Reeves vs. Steve Kerr
Salim Stoudamire vs. Jason Gardner
Gilbert Arenas vs. Richard Jefferson
Jason Terry vs. Chris Mills
Michael Dickerson vs. Sean Elliott
Luke Walton vs. Andre Iguodala
