When college basketball stats guru Ken Pomeroy updated his nonconference strength of schedule rankings Thursday, Arizona slid to No. 333 nationally.
That’s the 21st worst schedule in Division I.
It wasn’t completely Arizona’s fault, since the Wildcats were all but forced to host Houston Baptist when a Maui Invitational add-on game fell through. Their other two opponents, UTEP and Cal Poly, are retooling.
But the schedule does mean it’s virtually impossible to know how good the Wildcats really are at this point. The high-powered Maui Invitational should shed light on that next week.
So for now, maybe it’s best to just look at some of the Wildcats’ on-court personality traits that are emerging.
Here are a few: