The NCAA will announce the field for its women’s volleyball championships Sunday, and Arizona coach Dave Rubio will be, as most coaches, unsettled. Even though the No. 23 Wildcats are 21-10 overall and finished fifth in the Pac-12, the most difficult volleyball league in the NCAA, the latest RPI metrics list Arizona only at No. 39 overall. Usually any team in the top 40 in RPI gets an at-large berth, so it could be close. In the Pac-12 this year, Stanford is No. 1 in RPI, followed by No. 4 USC, No. 13 Washington State, No. 19 Oregon, No. 21 Washington and Arizona at 39th. Rubio’s club had what has to be an NCAA-record seven concussion injuries to players this year and yet it survived to get in good position on Selection Sunday.