The resounding victory by coach Jim Anderson’s Arizona men’s golf team in the Arizona Intercollegiate last week — a school-record-tying 37-under par — heralds the UA’s return as a Pac-12 contender. Other than No. 4 USC, the league does not have a dominant force this season. Arizona entered last week’s event ranked No. 64 nationally but behind Salpointe Catholic grad Trevor Werbylo, who shot 11-under par, the Wildcats appear capable of making a notable move upward. Anderson’s team plays in Hawaii, Mexico and San Diego before returning home on mid-March for its final local competition of the year.