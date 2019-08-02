The Arizona Wildcats are officially in the second of its preseason training camp schedule leading up to the Aug. 24 season opener against Hawaii.
On Friday, edge rusher Jalen Harris and running back Gary Brightwell were the Wildcats to speak to the media following practice.
Harris, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound stud linebacker from Phoenix, is expected to be among one of Arizona's leaders up front after recording 27 tackles and three sacks last season. Harris packed on 20 extra pounds during the offseason to give Arizona's defensive line and linebackers more bulk.
For Brightwell, the junior running back from Chester, Pennsylvania became a frequent part of Arizona's running back rotation last season and rushed for 525 yards in 11 games as J.J. Taylor's backup.
Check out what Brightwell and Harris had to say after practice.