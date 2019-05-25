Bianca Pagdanganan completed her Arizona golf career by finishing No. 3 of all individuals at the NCAA finals. A year ago she was No. 2 overall, a big factor in Arizona’s 2018 NCAA championship and last week’s match play semifinals finish.
She transferred to Arizona from Gonzaga after the 2017 college golf season and was so successful that she becomes, in my opinion, one of the top five transfers from another four-year school in UA history. Here’s my list:
1. Chris Mills, basketball: A three-time first-team All-Pac-10 player, Mills led Arizona to Pac-10 championships in 1991 and 1993. Mills scored 1,619 points, second only to Chase Budinger’s 1,697 among three-year UA players.
2. Lovie Jung, softball: After transferring from Fresno State in 2001, Jung went on to hit .364 and .460 for the Wildcats. She was a first-team all-conference second baseman for two UA teams that played in the Women’s College World Series. She then hit .300 for the 2004 gold medal-winning USA Olympic team.
3. Marcus Titus, swimming: The Flowing Wells High School grad spent his freshman season at Arizona State, and fully blossomed when he transferred to Arizona. He became a 12-time All-American and was a big part of the UA’s 2008 national championship.
4. T.J. McConnell, basketball: With little name recognition after playing two seasons at Duquesne, McConnell became the heart and soul of two Elite Eight teams. McConnell was a first-team All-Pac-12 player in 2015.