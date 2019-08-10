When former Arizona pitcher Kevin Ginkel made his major-league debut last week as a reliever for the Arizona Diamondbacks, the UA released data that Ginkel is the 81st ex-Wildcat to reach the big leagues. That number is likely higher: Four UA archives do not include MLB catcher Jack Redmond, Class of ’34, a Florence native, nor does it list Mark Worrell, a 2003 UA pitcher who reached the big leagues. There is also confusion about ex-Wildcat Konrad Schmidt, who transferred to Nevada and played eight games for the Diamondbacks in parts of 2010 and 2012. Either way, Arizona stacks up favorably in the Pac-12’s count of MLB players. USC leads at 113, followed by ASU at 111, Stanford at 96, Arizona at 81 (or thereabouts), Cal at 65 and all the way down to Utah’s 10.