Arizona is among a number of schools reaching out to potential UC Irvine transfer Max Hazzard, the younger brother of former UA walk-on Jacob Hazzard.
Hazzard told Stockrisers’ Ellie Lieberman that he’s heard from UA, Utah, Oregon State, Boise State, Northwestern, St. John’s TCU, Montana, Gonzaga and Pitt.
Hazzard averaged 12.5 points and shot 38.8 percent from 3-point range while helping the Anteaters reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He scored 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting against Cal State Fullerton in the final of the Big West Tournament and 19 points while hitting 5 of 14 3s in Irvine's upset of Kansas State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
As of now, however, Arizona has no scholarships to offer and has a glut of backcourt players. UA coach Sean Miller has said he planned to add at least one and possibly two players this spring, suggesting he expects early departures.
The Wildcats have also reportedly reached out to grad transfer perimeter players Christian Keeling of Charleston Southern, Rayjon Tucker of Arkansas-Little Rock and Justin Pierce of William and Mary.