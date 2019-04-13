Coach Laura Ianello's Arizona women’s golf team, the defending NCAA champions, will play in the Pac-12 championships Monday through Friday in Los Angeles. The Pac-12 meet is almost as difficult as the NCAAs. Arizona is ranked No. 7 nationally according to golfstat.com analytics, which is a shade behind No. 1 USC and No. 4 Stanford, a bit ahead of No. 13 UCLA and No. 15 Arizona State. The Wildcats have a foursome to match any team in college golf — No. 26 ranked Yu-Sang Hou, No. 38 Bianca Pagdanganan, No. 41 Haley Moore and No. 97 Ya Chun Chang.