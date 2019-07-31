Another day, another Arizona preseason practice in the books.
On Wednesday, the Wildcats practiced at Arizona Stadium instead of their new indoor practice facility for the first time during training camp.
The two players that spoke after practice were junior linebacker Tony Fields and tight end Bryce Wolma.
Fields, a 2017 Freshman All-American, was placed on the Butkus Award watch list in July after finishing second on the team with 89 tackles. Fields started all 12 games last season for the Wildcats in 2018.
Wolma on the other hand looks to be more involved in Arizona's offense this season after only recording five catches for 69 yards a year ago. Wolma was utilized as an additional blocker for the Wildcats' rushing attack, which led the Pac-12 with an average 0f 202 yards per game.
Fields and Wolma are among the UA's leaders this season, here's what they had to say following Wednesday's practice.