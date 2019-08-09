While Arizona finished the 2018 season on a sour note and failed to qualify for a bowl game, UA running back J.J. Taylor had one of the best seasons at his position in program history.
Taylor produced 1,434 all-purpose yards as a sophomore and only two running backs in Arizona history have done more: Ka'Deem Carey — twice — and Trung Canidate. Taylor's 2018 campaign gave him third-team All-America honors and a spot on the All-Pac-12 First Team.
Now a redshirt junior, Taylor will return as Arizona's top running back and will share the backfield with Gary Brightwell, Nathan Tilford, Bam Smith and freshman Michael Wiley.
Taylor and Arizona offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone spoke after practice on Friday, here's what they had to say.