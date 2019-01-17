Oregon disrupted Arizona's six-game win streak and took down the Wildcats 59-54 Thursday night at McKale Center, which was UA's first Pac-12 loss of the season.
Despite outrebounding Oregon 40-35, Arizona shot 36.5 percent from the field and committed 14 turnovers while the Ducks made 7 of 17 3-pointers. Chase Jeter finished the night with 12 points and 10 rebounds while freshman guard Brandon Williams scored 10. Brandon Randolph's 17-game streak of scoring in double figures came to an end as the sophomore guard recorded five points and five rebounds.
The Wildcats fell to 13-5 on the season and 4-1 in the conference and return to McKale Center on Saturday to take on Oregon State. Jeter, Ira Lee and Sean Miller spoke to the media following Thursday's loss, here's what they had to say.