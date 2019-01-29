Sean Miller and Ira Lee didn't mince words Tuesday when it came one of the Wildcats' worst road trips in two decades.
An NCAA Tournament team?
"No," Miller said.
"After the past two games, would you think so?" Lee added.
Fresh off a deflating trip to Los Angeles, where opponents outscored UA 170-126 for the school's worst deficit over a two-game stretch since 1983, it's clear to the Wildcats that they have their work cut out.
It can't help that Arizona is on its longest run of road games this season. By the next time the Wildcats take their home floor on Feb. 7 (Washington), it will have been 19 days since their last game at McKale Center.
Up first is a trip Thursday to an Arizona State team that Miller called quick and physical. Here's what Miller and Lee talked about during the Wildcats' press conference on Tuesday: