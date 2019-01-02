When Kevin Sumlin was hired as head coach last January, he inherited dynamic quarterback Khalil Tate, ratcheting up expectations in Tucson.

Kevin Sumlin’s hire at Arizona didn’t exactly result in the fanfare the school thought it would. And a 5-7 mark in his first year at the helm didn’t exactly portend for great things to come, especially after a Territorial Cup collapse that ended costing the Wildcats the postseason.

But hope begins anew in 2019, when Arizona welcomes back several starters, including star quarterback Khalil Tate. A healthy Tate, combined with some maturation on the defense, should be good enough to get the Wildcats bowling next season, and in an upside-down Pac-12 South, they might even be good enough to win it.

Of course, the Rose Bowl wouldn’t take place until 2020, but we can fudge it a bit, right?