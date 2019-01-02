Kevin Sumlin’s hire at Arizona didn’t exactly result in the fanfare the school thought it would. And a 5-7 mark in his first year at the helm didn’t exactly portend for great things to come, especially after a Territorial Cup collapse that ended costing the Wildcats the postseason.
But hope begins anew in 2019, when Arizona welcomes back several starters, including star quarterback Khalil Tate. A healthy Tate, combined with some maturation on the defense, should be good enough to get the Wildcats bowling next season, and in an upside-down Pac-12 South, they might even be good enough to win it.
Of course, the Rose Bowl wouldn’t take place until 2020, but we can fudge it a bit, right?