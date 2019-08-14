Arizona's cornerback unit struggled to stay healthy in 2018, including starter Jace Whittaker who only played in one game the entire season and was granted another year of eligibility. Redshirt junior Lorenzo Burns was the Wildcats' consistent starter last season and with both returning for another year, the UA has experience at that position.
With the injury bug in 2018, safeties Troy Young and Christian Young earned playing time at cornerback, although both have returned back to their primary position. Now, the Wildcats could have a solid rotation at cornerback with sophomore McKenzie Barnes along with freshmen Bobby Wolfe and Christian Roland-Wallace. Arizona also has Maurice Gaines Jr., Malik Hausman and Malcolm Holland listed at cornerback.
UA cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin spoke to the media following Tuesday's practice, here's what he had to say.