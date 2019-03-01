EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon State is aiming for a first-round Pac-12 Tournament bye, and preseason conference favorite Oregon is trying to make up for lost time to maybe play its way into the NIT, if that is something anybody actually cares about.
Both the Beavers and Ducks are saying home-court goodbyes to seniors this weekend, too, giving even more incentive to their games with Arizona.
“It’s March, so every game is huge, but this one is really big,” Oregon senior guard Ehab Amin said after the Ducks crushed ASU on Thursday. “We can’t let anything slip.”
OK, then. But what’s in it for the Wildcats?
Even after an upset win at Oregon State on Thursday, and regardless of what happens against Oregon on Saturday, Arizona is still likely to play in a first-round Pac-12 Tournament game, still likely to need to win the entire thing to get an NCAA Tournament berth and … still unlikely to do that with a four-game run in Las Vegas because of their relative lack of depth.
The best thing the Wildcats can probably hope for at this point is that their first-round Pac-12 Tournament matchup is against Stanford, a team they have beaten 19 straight times.
But on a deeper, less tangible level, there are things such as momentum and pride to play for, the kind of things UA coach Sean Miller is talking a lot about these days.
Miller said Friday he sees the same thing in Oregon, a team that has often been fighting Arizona for first place in recent years.
“Oregon’s a lot like us,” Miller said. “They’re a team that’s used to being in the postseason. I’m sure part of what they’re trying to do is what we’re trying to do, and that’s play the game, practice hard and be playing our best basketball when we go to Vegas and see how the whole thing works out.”
Who knows?
In what Miller is probably telling, or will tell the Wildcats, is that they might get to Las Vegas and benefit from a surprise, too.
In 2011-12, Arizona was seeded fourth after losing at ASU in the regular-season finale, but beat No. 5 UCLA in the quarterfinals, then had a chance to face Oregon State — not top-seeded Washington — in the semifinals because the Beavers upset the Huskies in another quarterfinal.
“And the next thing you know, we’re in the championship game against Colorado,” Miller said. “They went to the tournament (by beating UA 53-51) but that’s the thing about the conference tournament, if you’re looking at it from our perspective. That’s what you’re hoping for.”
Individually, the Wildcats have a lot to play for, too. Among them: