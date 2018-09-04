The Arizona Wildcats are tasked with a difficult bounce-back game at Houston this week after dropping the home opener to BYU in surprising fashion.
Some of the Wildcats' struggles in Kevin Sumlin's debut looked reminiscent of those from a season ago. The defense struggled to put pressure on the quarterback (UA was seventh in sacks among the Pac-12 in 2017) and looked vulnerable on third-down conversions (11th in the Pac-12 in 2017). The offense failed to cash in on the big play and couldn't get Khalil Tate into a groove.
With Arizona's home loss to BYU, it's worth noting the Wildcats haven't started a season with consecutive losses since 1981, when they fell to UCLA and Cal at home in coach Larry Smith's second season.
After a disappointing start to said "new era" of Arizona football, five Wildcats players met with media Tuesday and talked about preparations for Houston and potential No. 1 draft pick Ed Oliver.